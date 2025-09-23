Late night hosts roast Trump as Jimmy Kimmel returns to TV: 'You’ve talked more than all the other Presidents combined'

As Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to the airwaves this Tuesday night after his brief suspension by ABC, his fellow late-night talk show hosts have welcomed him back and also roasted US President Donald Trump, who had celebrated his departure. Jimmy Kimmel's late night talk show, which was abruptly pulled from the air last week after the US government threatened broadcasters, will be back on September 22, 2025, Disney announced September 21. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers react

Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers did not mince their words as they welcomed Jimmy Kimmel back after Disney announced that the host would return with his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, from Tuesday night.

Referring to his show's cancellation, Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show, “This is wonderful news for my dear friend Jimmy and his staff. I’m so happy for them. Plus, now that Jimmy’s not being canceled, I get to enjoy (my Emmy). Once more, I am the only martyr in late-night. Wait, unless, CBS, you want to announce anything?”

Seth Meyers, the host of NBC’s Late Night, was more aggressive in his monologue on Monday night, particularly attacking Donald Trump. “We make jokes about politicians and people in the news, including Joe Biden. It was just harder with Joe Biden, because he didn’t say much. You, on the other hand, talk all the time. You never stop talking. You didn’t stop talking when he was president. You’ve talked more than all the other Presidents combined ever. People say Johnny Carson didn’t make this many jokes about politics, but he would have if every time he spoke, Ronald Reagan did 15 minutes on how toilets don’t flush well anymore,” he said.

All about Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

Jimmy Kimmel had criticised supporters of Donald Trump, called MAGA, for trying to prove that the alleged shooter of right-wing ideologue Charlie Kirk was 'anything but one of them'. This led to criticism and a suspension by the ABC, the Disney-owned network that airs Jimmy Kimmel Live last week. However, what followed was huge backlash and political criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, with complaints about political pressure and advocacy for free speech.

Eventually, Disney relented. A Reuters report said the decision was made by Disney top brass after careful consideration of what is in the best interest of the company.

Jimmy Kimmel will return with Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, and is expected to address his suspension in his opening monologue.