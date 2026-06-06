Steven Spielberg hails Obsession and Backrooms for box office success, calls it ‘fantastic’ for cinema

Even Steven Spielberg cannot stop raving about the sensational box-office success of indie horror hits, Obsession and Backrooms. The legendary filmmaker, who is awaiting the release of his new film Disclosure Day, spoke about the horror hits during the press tour, calling their success ‘fantastic’.

Steven Spielberg hails Obsession and Backrooms

Director Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of his new movie ''Disclosure Day'' in London, Britain, June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez(REUTERS)

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"I just applaud them", said Steven Spielberg as he praised both Obsession and Backrooms. The filmmaker lauded the response to the films, made with limited budgets. “I'm so happy for them. I think it's so fantastic,” he told Deadline at the screening of his next film, Disclosure Day.

Spielberg, a two-time Oscar winner for Best Director, has dabbled in horror, known for his acclaimed projects like Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, said he has seen Obsession but has yet to watch Backrooms. “I think it's great that they had basically very little money, especially Obsession had under $1 million, and the other film had maybe 10 or nine, and they're doing so well, and I just applaud them. I haven't seen Backrooms; I am going to see it when all this is over. But I have seen Obsession, and I loved it,” he added.

Obsession and Backrooms' phenomenal success

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{{^usCountry}} Obsession released in the US on May 15 and in select international markets two weeks later. Directed by 26-year-old Curry Barker, it stars Michael Johnston as Bear Bailey and Inde Navarrette as Nikki Freeman. It revolves around a shy, insecure music store employee, Bailey, who is in love with his childhood friend and coworker, Freeman. Made for under $1 million, the film has grossed close to $200 million worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Obsession released in the US on May 15 and in select international markets two weeks later. Directed by 26-year-old Curry Barker, it stars Michael Johnston as Bear Bailey and Inde Navarrette as Nikki Freeman. It revolves around a shy, insecure music store employee, Bailey, who is in love with his childhood friend and coworker, Freeman. Made for under $1 million, the film has grossed close to $200 million worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Backrooms features Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve. It is directed by 20-year-old debutant director Kane Parsons and brings the popular 4chan story to the big screen. It has earned over $140 million worldwide. Backrooms" is reportedly made for under $10 million. The success of two low-budget independent films, both made by YouTubers-turned-filmmakers on their debut, has sparked a conversation around fresh voices' need in Hollywood. About Spielberg's Disclosure Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Backrooms features Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve. It is directed by 20-year-old debutant director Kane Parsons and brings the popular 4chan story to the big screen. It has earned over $140 million worldwide. Backrooms" is reportedly made for under $10 million. The success of two low-budget independent films, both made by YouTubers-turned-filmmakers on their debut, has sparked a conversation around fresh voices' need in Hollywood. About Spielberg's Disclosure Day {{/usCountry}}

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Spielberg's Disclosure Day is set to release on June 12 and revolves around individuals who uncover top-secret government intelligence on extraterrestrial life, racing against time and lethal government operatives to reveal the truth about alien existence to the world. It features Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, and Wyatt Russell, among others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

obsession steven spielberg Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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