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Steven Spielberg on AI: It can't be used as the final word on anything creative

Steven Spielberg on AI: It can't be used as the final word on anything creative

May 28, 2026 12:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Los Angeles, Steven Spielberg is the latest film personality to speak out against the use of AI, saying that while it is okay to use the technology like any other tool, it cannot be the final word on anything creative.

Steven Spielberg on AI: It can't be used as the final word on anything creative

During an appearance on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson's "IMO" podcast, the legendary Hollywood director, known for movies such as "Jaws", "E.T.", "Indiana Jones", "Schindler's List" and "Lincoln", said the technology can be useful in finding solutions to medical issues or scouting locations, but not in movie making.

"Where I don't love AI is where it takes a position or there's an empty chair at a writer's table," Spielberg said.

"I'm not willing to substitute, you know, because I don't really believe in sentience. I don't believe there is any substitute for the soul. I don't think that is an algorithm that's inventible… A computer that thinks it feels more than we feel is anathema to the way I was raised and how I'll practice my own trade of producing and directing in the future."

Amazon MGM Studios just greenlit three children's series to be developed through generative AI. Paramount Studios is also looking at AI generated content and many streamers are using for animation and production design.

Artists like Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett and many others have criticised the use of AI to tell stories.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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