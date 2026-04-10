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Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster 'Jaws' returning to big screen in India

Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster 'Jaws' returning to big screen in India

Apr 10, 2026 01:17 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 4k restored version of Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic "Jaws" will be re-released in select theatres at PVR INOX on April 17, the cinema chain announced on Friday.

“Jaws” became the prototype summer blockbuster and a model for big-splash action extravaganzas(riotheatre.ca)

Considered one of the defining genre films in cinema history, "Jaws" and set the benchmark for the Hollywood summer blockbuster.

Five decades later, the film continues to hold a special place in popular culture with its story of a killer shark terrorising a beach town during the July 4th holidays.

The film, still remembered for its masterful storytelling, score, and edge-of-the-seat tension, was the highest grossing film upon its release, a record that was broken by "Star Wars" two years later.

With its return in 4K restoration, "Jaws" regains its intended visual and sonic depth. The vastness of the open sea, the subtle tension of its unseen menace, and its iconic sound design come alive with renewed clarity, offering audiences a rare opportunity to engage with the film as it was originally envisioned, PVR INOX said in a release here.

Benchley and Carl Gottlieb wrote the script.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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