Los Angeles, Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar is not sure whether Jacob Elordi's rise in Hollywood is because of him being a respected actor or his status as a sex symbol. Still need to see him in another role that demands more from him: Almodovar on Jacob Elordi's rise

Elordi, 28, rose to prominence with the show "Euphoria" and went on to star in movies such as "Frankenstein", "Saltburn", "Priscilla" and "Wuthering Heights".

During an appearance on the La Pija y la Quinqui podcast, the Spanish filmmaker was asked about collaborating with Elordi for a future project.

Almodóvar, known for internationally acclaimed titles such as "Women on the Verge of Nervous Breakdown", "Volver", "All About My Mother", "The Skin I Live In", "Pain and Glory" and most recently "The Room Next Door", admitted that Elordi's stardom was "real". But he also questioned some of the recent choices of the actor.

"I can now see that Jacob Elordi's stardom is indeed real," Almodóvar said, according to the HuffPost.

"I was still wondering whether he was a sex symbol or a respected actor."

The director specifically spoke about Emerald Fennell's widely-panned adaptation of Emily Bronte classic "Wuthering Heights", where Elordi played Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie's Catherine Earnshaw.

The filmmaker, 76, called the adaptation "very bad", noting that it was not the actors' fault for his dislike for the movie

"They do what they can."

He then discussed another classic adaptation featuring Elordi Guillermo del Toro's take on Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" where Elordi played the titular monster.

Almodovar said it was a "comfortable" part for an actor to take on as del Toro's story depicted the monster of Frankenstein in a different, more attractive light.

"We still need to see him, at least I do, in another role that demands more from him," Almodovar added.

Elordi is currently starring in the third season of "Euphoria" that is widely credited for his rise in Hollywood and after that he will headline Ridley Scott's "The Dog Stars".

"Frankenstein" earned Elordi his first Academy Award nomination.

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