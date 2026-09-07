"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has claimed the top spot in North American box office sales for the sixth straight week, an industry group said Sunday.

Still on top: 'Spider-Man' dominates North American box office

The superhero film with by Tom Holland and real-life wife Zendaya brought in another $18 million over the long Labor Day weekend in the United States, down 20 percent on last weekend's take.

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The latest Marvel blockbuster, which had the biggest debut weekend of all time at the domestic box office, has now brought in $918 million in the United States and Canada since its July 31 release and an additional $1.48 billion internationally, according to industry monitor Exhibitor Relations.

Christopher Nolan's epic "The Odyssey," distributed by Universal, moved up a notch to second place as it took in another $13 million in its eighth week in theaters, for a domestic total of $584.7 million.

Third place went to the much-delayed, mixed animation-and-live action Looney Tunes flick "Coyote vs. Acme," with revenue of $11.3 million as it slipped from second place in its second week.

Warner Bros. shelved this work in late 2023 after filming wrapped up and sat on it for a $30 million tax write off, until a company called Ketchup Entertainment swooped in, acquired the rights and finally released the movie to enthusiastic reviews and a strong start.

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{{^usCountry}} Making its debut, "By Any Means" from Paramount grabbed fourth place with $7.4 million in sales. Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in this civil rights-era crime thriller set in the deep south of the United States in the 1960s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Making its debut, "By Any Means" from Paramount grabbed fourth place with $7.4 million in sales. Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in this civil rights-era crime thriller set in the deep south of the United States in the 1960s. {{/usCountry}}

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"This is a good opening for an original crime thriller," said David A. Gross, a film industry watcher with the FranchiseRe movie newsletter.

"Critics' reviews are lukewarm but the audience score is very good," he added.

Fifth place went to Sony Pictures' "Insidious: Out of the Further," which scared up $6.5 million in the third week of viewing for this sixth installment in the horror franchise.

Starring Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, it follows the story of a young woman who can bring spirits into the mortal world but is herself haunted.

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Rounding out the top 10 were:

"CARS: 20th Anniversary"

"Buddy"

"Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie"

"The End of Oak Street"

"The Dog Stars"

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