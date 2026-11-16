Superhero, vampire, wizard, spy: New James Bond Robert Pattinson has always been Hollywood's favourite chameleon

He soon began taking chances with smaller, offbeat films that gave him the freedom to explore characters far removed from his blockbuster image. Films such as Good Time, The Lighthouse and The Rover introduced audiences to a more unpredictable side of the actor. He went on to work with filmmakers who pushed him out of his comfort zone, building a filmography that was as unusual as it was varied. Critics have often described his screen presence as a “cool, sensual menace”.

Robert Pattinson's journey through Hollywood has been anything but predictable. He first caught the audience's attention as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), but it was his turn as the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise that made him a global sensation. The films turned him into a teen heartthrob, with fans going into a frenzy over the brooding vampire. But the actor had other plans and was clearly not interested in being remembered for just one role.

The wait for the next James Bond may finally be over, and the choice has certainly got people talking. On November 16, Robert Pattinson was officially announced as the new 007. The actor is set to play the iconic British spy in the franchise's 26th film, marking a new beginning for the long-running series. Amazon MGM Studios announced the casting on Monday after months of speculation about who would take over from Daniel Craig . The actor reportedly beat other contenders, including Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor, to become the seventh actor to play 007. Daniel Craig, who stepped away after 15 years and five films, last appeared as Bond in No Time to Die (2021). The new film will be helmed by Denis Villeneuve.

Over the years, Robert has managed to move between big-budget films and independent cinema without getting boxed into a particular image. He took on the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman, with the sequel, The Batman: Part II, currently in production. He brought a simmering, gothic intensity to a billionaire vigilante. His appearance in Christopher Nolan's Tenet also gave audiences a glimpse of his effortless charm as Neil, a mysterious operative who could easily pass for an MI6 agent.

2026 has been another busy year for the actor. He starred alongside Zendaya in A24's The Drama, reunited with Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey and earned attention for his performance in Lance Oppenheim's Primetime. With The Batman: Part II also in the works and James Bond now on his list, the actor is adding yet another major character to an already eclectic career.

From being a wizard in Harry Potter and a vampire who sparked worldwide fan frenzy to playing Gotham's Dark Knight and taking on unconventional roles in arthouse cinema, Robert has covered almost every corner of pop culture. He has been a teen idol, a blockbuster star and an actor who isn't afraid to get weird with his choices. Now, he is stepping into the shoes of 007. Not many actors can claim to have made that kind of journey.

A major change for the James Bond franchise The new film also comes after a significant change in the way the Bond franchise is being managed. In 2025, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who had overseen the series for years, handed creative control to Amazon in a deal reportedly valued at more than $1 billion. Their exit from the day-to-day creative process marked the end of an era for the franchise and opened the door for Amazon MGM to shape its future.

The studio has since brought producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman on board for the next film. Denis Villeneuve, known for films such as Dune and Arrival, will direct, while Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay. With these names attached, the next instalment has already attracted considerable attention, even before details about its story and supporting cast have been revealed.