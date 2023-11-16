Thanksgiving: Eli Roth's slasher film comes out tomorrow, here's what to expect

Horror

Thanksgiving is set to release on November 17

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

American film director Eli Roth's horror-slasher film Thanksgiving is set to hit the big screen tomorrow, Friday, November 17. It is a full-length adaptation of a slasher parody trailer created by Roth for the 2007 throwback double feature Grindhouse. The upcoming film promises an early 1980's style slasher film. The star-studded cast includes famous faces like TikTok fame Addison Rae, Rick Hoffman (Suits), Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy), Nell Verlaque (Big Shot), Milo Manheim (Zombies), and Gina Gershon (Showgirls). Ahead of its release, Thanksgiving debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90 per cent rating.

What to expect from Thanksgiving?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Back in September, the official trailer for Thanksgiving was released, giving audiences a glimpse into the gory horror-thriller film. The film is distributed by Sony Pictures. Alongside Roth, the producers include Roger Birnbaum and Jeff Rendell. The storyline takes place in a town in Massachusetts, where netizens take Thanksgiving very seriously. As the festivities begin, a serial murderer on the loose decides to target the locals. He is determined to kill as many people as people. The motive behind the killings will be revealed to the audiences once the film is released.

The official synopsis for Thanksgiving

The official synopsis for the film set to release ahead of the titular holiday reads, “After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays…or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?”

Fans are excited for Eli Roth's upcoming slasher film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the release date for Thanksgiving nears, fans have flooded social media with their thoughts and opinions. One fan wrote on X, “I'm telling you this serial killer going to be popular with more movies like Michael Myers.” Another said, "Holy s**t. I thought this was gonna be bad. because, you know... it's Eli Roth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON