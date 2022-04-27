The Batman 2 announced, will bring back Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves

Warner Bros has announced that Robert Pattinson will be returning as the Dark Knight in The Batman's sequel. Matt Reeves will also return as writer-director. The studio shared the news of The Batman 2 during its presentation at the CinemaCon on Tuesday night, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (Also read: The Batman review: Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves' film dives into the mind of the bat, and man, like no movie before it)

"Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh. Matt Reeves, Rob Pattinson and the entire team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2," Warner Bros movie chief Toby Emmerich said during the presentation.

In The Batman, Bruce Wayne (played by Robert Pattinson) moonlights as the Caped Crusader, fighting crime in Gotham City, uncovering corruption while pursuing the Riddler (played by Paul Dano), a serial killer who targets Gotham's elite.

It also featured Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

The movie, which released in theatres worldwide in March this year, has so far raked in over $750 million at the global box office. The Hindustan Times review of the movie read, “Reeves’ The Batman is every bit the gritty, atmospheric, tracking-down-a-serial-killer detective story we were promised. Think David Fincher’s Se7en, except one of the detectives just happens to be dressed like a Bat and brutally takes down bad guys on the side. And has one hell of a car."

Robert is only the latest Hollywood star to play the Batman. Before him, stars such as Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck have played memorable renditions of the popular comic character. About playing the Batman in the new costume, Robert had said to Reuters, “I couldn't hear anything. I also had an earpiece in which I was having direction through... occasionally they'd leave on every single person's walkie-talkie on the entire set and I couldn't get it out myself so I'd be literally listening to every single thing that's happening.”

