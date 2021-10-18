Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / The Batman trailer: DC fan theory suggests Riddler has kidnapped Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne
hollywood

The Batman trailer: DC fan theory suggests Riddler has kidnapped Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne

The Batman: The trailer of Robert Pattinson's DC film was released at the DC FanDome. The trailer has paved the way for theories. 
Robert Pattinson's The Batman trailer was released at the DC FanDome 2021. 
Published on Oct 18, 2021 01:44 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

The Batman trailer, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead, was released at the 2021 DC FanDome. While the trailer presented a better look at Robert's Caped Crusader, director Matt Reeves chose to keep The Riddler's identity under wraps. However, a DC fan thinks that Matt might have given away an interesting spoiler in the trailer. 

A Reddit user, who goes by the username Kindanasty, shared their theory that Batman might have been kidnapped by The Riddler in the movie and the villain might be live-streaming the superhero's death. 

“Okay so hear me out: The Riddler manages to capture Batman and threatens to reveal his identity and kill him on live tv. Hence the quote ‘What’s black and blue and dead all over?’ and that’s what Alfred is watching on tv when he says ‘My God’,” they theorised. 

A fellow DC fan seemingly agreed. “That's actually interesting! He seems quite happy here, which is unsettling. Alfred could be saying ‘Dear God’ at this but I think that the line was for the funeral crime. Other than that, it's really interesting! Reminds me of Batman: Arkham Knight, when Scarecrow streamed unmasking Batman. Cool theory, mate!” they said. 

RELATED STORIES

However, another eagle-eyed DC fan disagreed. They presented the argument, “If you look at Alfred's left you can see drifter Bruce's jacket. He's right there with Alfred. So...no.” 

The Batman will mark Robert Pattinson's first time playing Bruce Wayne, joining the likes of Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. The movie also stars Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman. Although The Riddler's look hasn't been revealed, it has been confirmed that Paul Dano plays the character in the movie. 

Also read: The Batman trailer leaves fans raving about 'movie that is so sexy', even Zack Snyder calls it awesome

The film also stars Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. The movie will be released in the US on March 4, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the batman the batman 2021 robert pattinson
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dwayne Johnson unleashes first footage from Black Adam at DC FanDome

6

Warner Bros drop stunning The Batman trailer at DC FanDome

The Batman trailer leaves fans raving, even Zack Snyder calls it awesome

Ezra Miller shares glimpse of The Flash, Michael Keaton returns as Batman
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP