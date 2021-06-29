Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / The Crown star Vanessa Kirby to work with Hugh Jackman in Oscar winner The Father's follow up The Son
hollywood

The Crown star Vanessa Kirby to work with Hugh Jackman in Oscar winner The Father's follow up The Son

The Son will star Vanessa Kirby, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in lead roles. The story centres around a man trying to be a better father but his son's condition sets the family on a dangerous course.
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Vanessa Kirby will be paired with Hugh Jackman,(Reuters)

Actor Vanessa Kirby has been tapped to play a pivotal role in The Son, filmmaker Florian Zeller's follow up to his feature directorial debut The Father.

According to Variety, the movie also features Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.

Like The Father, The Son has been adapted by Florian and Christopher Hampton, from Florian’s critically-acclaimed stage play. The duo recently won the best adapted screenplay Oscar.

The Son centres on Peter (Hugh) as his busy life with new partner Emma (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Laura) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

"The young man is troubled, distant and angry, playing truant from school for months. Peter strives to be a better father, searching to help his son with those intimate and instinctive moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas’ condition sets the family on a dangerous course," the plotline reads.

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman are producing the movie along with Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films and Christophe Spadone. Florian is also producing.

Shooting will start in coming weeks.

