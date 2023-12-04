The Marvels finishes as MCU's lowest grossing movie ever at $197M globally, Disney to 'stop reporting figures’

The Marvels, Nia DaCosta's tentpole superhero movie starring Brie Larson, is on the verge of concluding its global box office run. As per Variety, the film has turned out to be the lowest grossing movie under the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever. (Also Read: The Marvels review: Brie Larson leads a quick, disconcerting film of girls, cats, and crossovers)

The Marvels finishes lowest

Brie Larson unites with Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris in The Marvels

So far, The Marvels has garnered only $80 million in North America and $197 million globally. Made on a budget of $220 million, it doesn't seem like the film would be able to meet that number at the worldwide box office. While it's expected to retain a spot in some US cinemas through the New Year's week, it may report very insignificant numbers now.

Disney issued a statement on Sunday, stating, “With ‘The Marvels’ box office now winding down, we will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title.” The film, which released on November 10 in cinemas, got pushed down to the number 11 spot in the weekly box office charts and managed to earn only $2.4 million across North America in its fourth week.

About the box office run of The Marvels

The superhero factory hit a new low with the weekend launch of The Marvels which opened with just $47 million. The 33rd instalment in the MCU, a sequel to the 2019 Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel, managed less than a third of the $153.4 million its predecessor launched with before ultimately taking in $1.13 billion worldwide.

The Marvels was the first MCU release directed by a Black woman. It was also the rare Marvel movie led by three women — Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. Something is shifting for superheroes. The box-office crown this year appears assured to go to Barbie, the year’s biggest smash with more than $1.4 billion worldwide for Warner Bros.

The Hindustan Times review of the film stated, “The Marvels builds on The Multiverse Saga in an ensemble brimming with female energy. But it's too quick to take stock of how it's shifting the stakes."

