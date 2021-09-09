The Matrix Resurrections trailer: Priyanka Chopra sends Keanu Reeves chasing white rabbits, watch

The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections is out. The fourth film in the Matrix franchise marks the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo. The film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jada Pinkett Smith, among others.

The action-packed trailer, set the tune of White Rabbit, opens with Neo having no memory of his past. However, he has glimpses of the life in the Matrix. As the trailer opens, he crosses paths with some old and some new characters, one of whom is played by Priyanka Chopra. The actor, wearing a huge pair of glasses, appears to be seated in a coffee shop and is waiting for Neo to arrive.

Ahead of the trailer release, Warner Bros resurrected the old Matrix website and offered fans titbits of information about the new film. Users were given the option to choose between the red and the blue pill. Based on their choice and the time of the day, they were shown glimpses from the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly, more than 180,000 video variations, with narrations from each cast member was featured as part of the tease.

Priyanka had filmed for her role last year in Berlin. Although the actor hasn't revealed details about her part in the film, she wrote in a social media post that she is simply a small fish in a large pond.

Also read: Did you know Keanu Reeves gave away millions of dollars from his salary to Matrix VFX and costumes crew?

Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowsky, the first Matrix film released in 1999. It was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions in 2003. The Matrix Resurrections, which is solely directed by Lana, is set to release on December 22.