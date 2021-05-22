The Undoing star Noma Dumezweni to work with Liam Neeson in Retribution

The Undoing actor Noma Dumezweni has boarded action star Liam Neeson-led upcoming film Retribution.

A remake of 2015 Spanish film El Desconocido, the movie will be directed by Nimrod Antal of Predators and Vacancy fame, reported Deadline.

The story follows a businessman (Liam) who discovers that a bomb has been planted in the car he’s driving by an unknown assailant, who tells the driver to execute a series of commands throughout the day or the bomb will be detonated. Making things worse, the businessman is accompanied in the car by his family.

Noma will essay the role of an Interpol agent on the hunt to track down Liam's character. The actor was recently praised for performance in HBO limited series The Undoing, in which she played the role of Haley Fitzgerald, the lawyer of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's characters.

Retribution has a script by Chris Salmanpour and Andrew Baldwin. The movie is a joint production between Studiocanal, The Picture Company and filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra’s Ombra Productions.

Vaca Films, which made the original movie, will executive produce along with Atresmedia Cine. The project will start shooting in Berlin, Germany next month.