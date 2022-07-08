Thor Love and Thunder box office day 1 collection: Marvel film is 5th biggest Hollywood opener in India, earns 18 crore

Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released in India on July 7, registered a great opening at the domestic box office. The Marvel superhero film grossed nearly ₹19 crore on the opening day. The latest Thor film was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada in India and set a record for opening day figures for Hollywood films in India. In comparison, one of the biggest Bollywood films of 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released on May 20 and earned ₹14 crore on its opening day. The Anees Bazmee directorial stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Read more: Chris Hemsworth dazzles, Christian Bale terrifies in this psychedelic Marvel adventure

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh the first day collection of Thor: Love and Thunder was the fifth highest for a Hollywood film in India. “Thursday is ‘Thor-sday’... Thor: Love and Thunder embarks on a Marvel-lous start, despite being a working day... Expect a rocking [extended] weekend, since the advances - especially at national chains - are excellent... Thursday ₹ 18.60 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions,” he tweeted on Friday.

The figures are for the English, as well as the dubbed versions in other languages that were released in India. In comparison, Thor: Ragnarok, which released in 2017, had raked in ₹7.77 crore on its opening day, he added.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starred Thor Love and Thunder has had a solid start at the box office in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another tweet, Taran shared the latest Thor movie was the ‘fifth biggest Hollywood opener in India’. The highest opening for a Hollywood film in India belonged to the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, which earned ₹53.10 crore on day one. The second highest and third highest opening were for the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home with ₹32.67 crore, and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) with ₹31.30 crore, respectively. Another action film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) earned ₹27.50 crore on its opening day, making Thor: Love and Thunder the fifth biggest opening day for any Hollywood film in India.

Thor Love and Thunder box office day 1 collection has set a record in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report in Variety on Thursday, Thor: Love and Thunder picked up $15.7 million on its opening day at the international box office. By Sunday the film is expected to earn at least $145 million to $155 million in North America – with some estimates reaching as high as $170 million – and another $140 million to $150 million from overseas markets, the report added.

Thor: Love and Thunder is helmed by director Taika Waititi, and also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Russel Crowe in key roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON