Thor: Love and Thunder trailer shows Chris Hemsworth's ‘greatest team ever’ fight villain Christian Bale. Watch

Marvel Studios dropped the final trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder that will be arriving in theatres in July. The latest trailer features Chris Hemsworth’s titular superhero Thor Odinson, or simply Thor, putting together ‘the greatest team ever’ to fight against Gorr, the God Butcher, played by actor Christian Bale. The almost one-minute-and-a-half-long trailer gave some fresh visuals of the powerful villain Gorr, who has a sword capable of destroying entire planets, and battles the God of Thunder, Thor. Read more: Christian Bale did not know what MCU was when he signed Thor Love and Thunder

While the earlier clips from the upcoming film’s trailers and teasers gave us a preview of Thor and his team’s plans of confronting Gorr, the new video introduced the actual team. Check out the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer:

The trailer, titled Thor: Love and Thunder Team, shows Thor’s team, which consists of Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson, Jane Foster (Thor’s ex-girlfriend) played by Natalie Portman, Korg played by Taika Waititi, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy stars--Karen Gillan’s Nebula, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, Sean Gunn’s Kraglin, and Vin Diesel’s Groot. Oscar-winner Christian Bale will be seen in the villainous role of Gorr; the character will make his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder picks up after the fall of Asgard, and the events of Avengers: Endgame, during which Thor attempts to find inner peace, but is hindered by the threat of Gorr extinguishing the gods. Taika Waititi, writer and director of Thor: Love and Thunder, who penned the MCU script with co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, called the film ‘the craziest thing I’ve ever done’ in a IndieWire report.

“I definitely feel like we put everything – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – into this film. I couldn’t be happier with it,” he said in May 2022.

