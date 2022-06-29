Thor Love and Thunder was to feature Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher dancing to Kate Bush songs, reveals actor

Christian Bale is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor plays the newest Marvel villain Gorr the God Butcher and fans have praised his terrifying look. But the actor recently revealed that if he and director Taika Waititi had their way, the film would have featured a sequence of Gorr dancing to Kate Bush songs. Also read: Thor: Love and Thunder trailer introduces a terrifying Christian Bale

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the recent global press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder on Friday, Christian and Taika were joined by the film’s stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman, as well as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. In the press conference, which Hindustan Times attended, Christian was asked about him mentioning a ‘cut’ dance sequence from the film and the actor responded, “Not cut, planned.”

He elaborated that the dance sequences was something he discussed with Taika as they are both fans of English musician Kate Bush. “(It was) talked, perhaps only whispered between Taika and myself. ‘Hey, would we ever find a half a day to be able to do a Gorr dance?’ We're both Kate Bush admirers, and wondered just how bizarre (it would be).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Tessa Thompson interjected to ask if the dance was ever filmed, Christian responded, “Actually, it stayed in our heads…I think we realized that this was probably never gonna end up in (the final cut).” Interestingly enough, Kate Bush’s music has seen a resurgence of late as one of her tracks--Running Up The Hill--was recently featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things. The renewed focus has seen the track enter international charts once again, 37 years after its initial release.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth solo Thor adventure in the MCU and sees Chris Hemsworth reprise his iconic role. The film also brings back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who now has the powers of Thor. Together, they face a new threat in Gorr, a being hell-bent on killing all gods, which is not exactly good news for the God of Thunder. The film releases in India on July 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON