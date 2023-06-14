TikTok sensation to Hollywood star! Meet Brice Gonzalez, the flaming hot kid taking the entertainment world by storm

Brice Gonzalez, the charismatic young talent known for his viral TikTok videos alongside his late father Randy Gonzalez, is making waves in Hollywood. The dynamic duo, known as Enkyboys, captured the hearts of millions with their entertaining content, amassing a massive following in a short period of time. Following the tragic loss of his father to colon cancer earlier this year, Brice continues to carry their legacy forward.

Brice's talent and undeniable charm caught the attention of Flamin' Hot producer DeVon Franklin, who reached out to the Gonzalez family on Instagram. Soon after, Brice landed his first major Hollywood role in Eva Longoria's Cheetos origin film, Flamin' Hot, now available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

In the film, Brice portrays Steven Montañez, the son of Richard Montañez (played by Jesse Garcia), the man who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Brice shared that his favorite scene to film was a heartwarming moment where Steven ignites his father's passion for spicy food. As they enjoy a meal of elote, Steven proudly expresses his love for the burning sensation.

Brice recently recreated this memorable scene in a touching TikTok video, marking his return to the platform since his father's passing. Reflecting on his experience working on Flamin' Hot, Brice described it as "fun, exciting, and amazing," emphasizing that he knows exactly what to do on set because, well, it's easy for him.

The talented youngster has already secured additional roles, including playing Chance Lopez-Van Bryan in Mayan and George Lopez's sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez. Moreover, Brice will lend his voice to the adorable Pomeranian character named Tot in the highly anticipated PAW Patrol movie.

Brice's mother, Kimberly Gonzalez, expressed their excitement for his budding career and hopes for more incredible opportunities in the future. She remarked, “He loves this. He's a natural, 'cause he's a true character.”

