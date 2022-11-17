Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Timothée Chalamet calls Zendaya 'sister', praises her work in Dune 2

Timothée Chalamet calls Zendaya 'sister', praises her work in Dune 2

hollywood
Published on Nov 17, 2022 02:24 PM IST

Timothee Chalamat praised his Dune co-star Zendaya for her work in the film's sequel. He also called her a ‘sister’.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in Dune.
HT Entertainment Desk

Timothée Chalamet cannot stop showering praises for her Dune costar, Zendaya. In an interview with Variety, the Bones and All actor teased fans about Zendaya's role as Chani in the sequel to 2021's Dune, saying, "She hasn't wrapped yet, and it's amazing. She's bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance." (Also read: Dune movie review: Denis Villeneuve brings the thrill of a theme park and also the emotional depth of one)

Zendaya will return as Chani in the Dune sequel set to release in 2023. In the first film, her character appears for a screentime of just seven minutes. Timothée Chalamet called Zendaya, ‘a breath of fresh air. She had a great energy.’ The 26-year old called her Emmy winning costar, "a partner and a sister and a friend."

Earlier in an interview with Los Angeles Times, Dune director Dennis Villeneuve had responded on Zendaya's limited screentime in the film saying, “There are some characters that are less developed that I’m keeping for the second film — that’s the way I found the equilibrium,” he added. “We tried in this movie to stay as close as possible to Paul’s experience. Then, in the second one, I will have time to develop some characters that were left aside a little bit. That’s the theory. I hope it will work.”

Timothée Chalamet will be next seen in Bones and All, a cannibal love story where he stars alongside Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance, helmed by director Luca Guadagnino, who had helmed his breakout role in 2017's Call Me By Your Name.

Zendaya recently wrapped up Challengers, also starring Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, currently in post production, a film also directed by Luca Guadagnino. Timothée admitted that he saw the movie and "loved it," further adding that it was "amazing," to share their experiences of having recently collaborated with the same director.

Dune: Part Two, is set to release on November 3, 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
timothee chalamet zendaya
