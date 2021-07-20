Timothée Chalamet grooves to Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke at a club in France, watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Timothée Chalamet was seen grooving to the popular Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke recently. If fan accounts are to be believed, the Dune actor was attending a party at Bagatelle Beach Club in Saint Tropez, France. During the gathering, the DJ present played a number of songs, including the hit Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke.

In the video, Timothée Chalamet was seen wearing a casual white T-shirt and a pair of pants. He completed his look with a cap and a pair of sunglasses. In the clip, he had his back against the camera while he grooved to the song with his friends. The visual left his Indian fans gushing.

On various fan posts featuring the video, numerous Indian fans showered Timothée with love. "The Indian in me screamed!!!!!!" one fan said. "Moreeee...I need more of this," added another. "I already love TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET bt now watching him vibe to one of my fav Punjabi song is making me love him more," said a third fan. The actor was also seen dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie among other songs as well.

Timothée Chalamet recently made headlines for his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor had reunited with Tilda Swinton at Cannes to promote their upcoming film, The French Dispatch. During their red carpet appearance, Timothée was seen posing beside Tilda with his head rested on her shoulder and they held hands. The picture soon went viral on social media with fans across the world gushing about the duo.

Besides The French Dispatch, Timothée also has Dune in the pipeline. Earlier this week, a solo poster featuring Timothée was released. The movie, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen and David Dastmalchian, is set to host its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

