Tom Cruise comforts ‘sad’ woman at workplace, internet amused to learn what was she actually doing

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is currently busy promoting Digger, has found himself at the centre of a viral moment, and the internet is having a field day with it. A video of Tom stopping to check on a woman has been doing the rounds on social media, but it was the reason behind the interaction that made the moment even funnier.

What happened

Tom Cruise’s attempt to comfort ‘sad’ stranger goes viral after hilarious mix-up. (AFP)

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A woman named Klementina shared a TikTok video of herself looking down at her phone when Tom Cruise happened to walk past. From a distance, she appeared to be having a rough day, and the actor seemingly read the moment that way too. He stopped to check on her, leaving Klementina visibly surprised. He smiled, gave her a fist bump and then carried on walking, turning an ordinary doomscrolling session into a very unexpected celebrity encounter.

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Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} The internet, naturally, had plenty to say about what it would be like to have Tom Cruise suddenly appear at your workplace. One user on X wrote, “I am a huge fan but just seeing Tom Cruise wander into my workplace would freak me out so bad I would start yelling “get back in the movie” things of that nature.” Another one wrote, “I feel like this would send me into psychosis .” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet, naturally, had plenty to say about what it would be like to have Tom Cruise suddenly appear at your workplace. One user on X wrote, “I am a huge fan but just seeing Tom Cruise wander into my workplace would freak me out so bad I would start yelling “get back in the movie” things of that nature.” Another one wrote, “I feel like this would send me into psychosis .” {{/usCountry}}

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Another one said, “I’d lose my mind because wtf is tom cruise doing at my work?!?!” One user joked, “I think I need to doom scroll more in public…just incase Tom Cruise is around. Then again, I’d probably just get mugged.” Another wrote, “Ok Tom Cruise. You just proved you’re a hell of guy. This is dope.” Someone else said, “this genuinely would put the fear of god in me.”

What Digger is about

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Tom has been busy promoting Digger, his upcoming dark comedy directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the filmmaker behind Birdman and The Revenant. It is Alejandro's first English-language feature in a decade and reunites him with cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki, who shot the film entirely in VistaVision.

Tom plays Digger Rockwell, described as "the most powerful man in the world". He is an eccentric oil tycoon whose drilling operations in Greenland accidentally cause an ice shelf to break away, setting off a series of events that threaten a much bigger disaster.

The film also stars Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, John Goodman (as a barely functioning U.S. president), Michael Stuhlbarg, Emma D'Arcy, Sophie Wilde and Burn Gorman.

In an interview with HT City, Alejandro talked about developing the story over a decade ago and said, “When we started exploring this as an idea about 10 years ago, surprisingly, the world has become fast, very loud, very fragmented and very weird since. We are in a constant reality show, and everything is performative. It's hard for every human being, having so many narratives in our phones and fragmented realities, to figure out how to tell ourselves the story of where we are now, how to really talk about the common reality. I found that it's through humour and separation”.

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Digger will open internationally on September 30, with the North American and IMAX release following on October 2.