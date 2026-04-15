Tom Cruise transforms into old, balding man with beer belly in Alejandro Inarritu's Digger, earns standing ovation

They showed the 63-year-old transformed into the character Digger Rockwell, an older man with thinning gray hair, a beer belly, a Southern accent and a fondness for cats. The actor got a big reception from the audience in a rare standing ovation, both for the new look and for the veteran's star status as a devoted and vocal advocate of the big screen experience.

CinemaCon is an annual convention of theatre owners in Las Vegas. Warner Bros had their presentation on Tuesday, bringing out their big guns, headlined by Tom Cruise. As he took the stage for Digger, the 63-year-old star said it took four decades of acting for him to get to a place where he could play the eccentric oil tycoon at the centre of Digger. The actor introduced the first images from the movie on Tuesday at CinemaCon.

Over his three-decade career, Tom Cruise has tried his hand at a variety of roles, from a renegade aviator in Top Gun to a serial killer in Collateral, and of course, a spy in the Mission Impossible series. But his charm and looks have accompanied him into each role. However, his next, Digger, is set to change that. The film's first glimpse was showcased at the ongoing CinemaCon where viewers saw, for the first time, the superstar's transition into a non-heartthrob.

In the film, Rockwell inadvertently unleashes an ecological disaster that carries the world to the brink of nuclear warbefore scrambling to save the planet.

“It took 40 years to be able to put on the boots of Digger Rockwell and play the many, many layers of this character. The movie is wild, it's funny, and I can't wait for you all to see it,” Reuters reported Tom Cruise as saying.

Iñárritu called Cruise’s performance “a high-wire act.” According to AP, the filmmaker told the audience, “We know that he’s fearless — the stunts, the planes, the jumps — but I have to say, embodying this character, this is another kind of fearless. This role could possibly be the most challenging.”

The Warner Bros movie is set to release in theatres in October.