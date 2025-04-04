Superman Cinemacon sneak peek introduces Fortress of Solitude, fans hail David Corenswet's 'vulnerable' superhero

Earlier this week, at the annual CinemaCon convention and trade show in Las Vegas, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn unveiled a sneak peek at the upcoming Superman reboot. The near-five-minute footage showed David Corenswet's Superman injured with his trusty pet - Krypoto - helping him. It also gave the first glimpse at the Fortress of Solitude, Superman's famous lair of ice in the comics. (Also read: Superman teaser trailer: James Gunn colour-corrects the DC Universe, David Corenswet takes first flight. Watch) Superman stars David Corenswet in the title role.

Superman sneak peek

The footage was officially shared by DC on their official channels on Thursday as an extended preview. The footage opens with an injured and bloodied Superman lying on ice. Krypto frolics around him, even tugging him, causing Superman to wince in pain and urge him to stop. He then asks Krypto to take him 'home'.

The crystalline Fortress of Solitude then emerges from within the ice as Krypto takes Superman there for treatment. There, the superhero is picked up by his automatons, who diagnose 14 fractures and several organs damaged. They administer intense solar light on him to treat him, before the footage cuts to previously-seen clips from the teaser, which was released earlier this year.

Fans react to new Superman footage

The new extended preview was lapped up by fans, particularly for Krypto's peculiar bheaviour. "As a dog owner, Krypto jumping on Superman all excited not realizing it hurts is too real for me lol," wrote one fan. Another added cheekily, "'Fourteen fractured bones'. Thanks Krypto for 13 of those."

Many remarked how James Gunn had managed to capture Superman's humanity and comic-book-accurate humility so perfectly. "Superman in immense pain, still finding the time to thank and say hi to even automatons who "don't have consciousness" (and one of them clearly does because she gets excited) is so perfect," wrote a fan. There were many who praised the Fortress of Solitiude's design. "I like how the Superbots and the Fortress have their distinct retro-futuristic look and feel to them. really makes this version standout," read one comment.

Superman, directed by James Gunn, marks the beginning of the new DC Universe. It also stars Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor. It releases in theatres on July 11.