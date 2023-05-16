Tom Hanks joins striking Hollywood writers, says industry at ‘evolutionary crossroads’

Tom Hanks, the beloved US actor, has joined the ranks of striking Hollywood writers, declaring that society is at "an evolutionary crossroads." Hanks, currently on a tour promoting his debut novel, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece," revealed that he, too, is participating in the strike.

Actor Tom Hanks attends the Photo Call for ''A Man Called Otto'' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.(Reuters)

Over 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) recently initiated the strike after their contracts expired. The union is advocating for higher minimum pay, an increased number of writers per show, and reduced exclusivity on single projects, among other demands. These conditions, they argue, have been undermined during the content boom of the streaming era.

During a discussion at an event in Los Angeles, Hanks drew parallels between the current strike and those of the 1980s, in which he had actively participated. He highlighted the similarities with the rise of home video at that time and the emergence of streaming services today.

"It was because there was something coming down the pipe… there was this new thing coming, a new revenue stream – it was home video," Hanks explained. "VHS had been invented, and they knew there was going to be this pipeline of cash that had never existed in the business before. It was coming, and they wanted to work out what that was going to be."

He continued, "I think we all now know the economic realities of streaming. We are at an evolutionary crossroads as far as how that pie [will affect the industry]."

Hanks emphasized the changing landscape of entertainment consumption and the multitude of options available to audiences. He expressed concerns about the dwindling significance of the traditional moviegoing experience in today's world.

"So, I am a member of every guild there is, and I am on strike because this is going to have to be determined," Hanks asserted. "Not just for the future of the bread and butter issues that affect us all, but also for the arts and sciences of motion pictures."

The ongoing strike has already had a significant impact on several Hollywood productions, as well as major events like the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards and the upcoming Tony Awards.

Throughout the evening, Hanks shared anecdotes from his extensive career that had inspired the events and characters in his novel, which delves into the behind-the-scenes world of a multimillion-dollar superhero action movie.

Hanks had previously described the book as a "release from the never-ending pressure" of making movies. He also confessed that many of the characters in the book, including an eccentric director and self-important actor, were inspired by his own past experiences.

With Tom Hanks adding his voice to the striking writers, their cause gains a superstar advocate. The outcome of this strike will not only impact the everyday issues that affect the industry but also shape the future of the arts and sciences of motion pictures. As Hollywood finds itself at a crucial crossroads, the union's demands take center stage, and the industry braces itself for an era-defining transformation.

