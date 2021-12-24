Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg search for lost treasure in new trailer for action-adventure film Uncharted. Watch

It’s been a busy week for Tom Holland. While his latest release Spider-Man: No Way Home is breaking box office records, the new trailer for his upcoming action adventure Uncharted has been released. Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, the film sees two adventurers search for a lost treasure.

The trailer begins with Tom as a baby-faced bartender Nathan Drake and Mark Walhberg as adventurer Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan sharing quips. The two talk about finding ‘the biggest treasure that’s never been found’ before the action shifts to the high seas. We see baddie Antonio Banderas elaborate on how his family was betrayed after finding the world’s biggest fortune. Tom and Holland kick some bad guys' butts, share more jokes in between and indulge in parachute-less skydiving.

Typical to a high budget Hollywood action-adventure movie, we see a too-good-to-be-practical sequence of helicopters carrying marooned ancient ships above the sea. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted is set to release in the theatres on February 18, 2022. It also stars Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. The film is intended as the origin story or prequel for a larger Nathan Drake franchise starring Tom Holland.

For the uninitiated, Nathan Drake is the protagonist of the Uncharted video game series. In the games, Drake is a treasure hunter and has often been described by reviewers as a rare, physically attractive character who is not hypermasculine.

There have been attempts to make a Nathan Drake film for several years but none panned out. At one point, Mark Wahlberg- who plays Drake’s mentor Sully in this film- was attached to play Nathan Drake himself. A 2018 live action fan film was made starring Nathan Fillion but this film marks the first big screen adventure for the beloved character. Uncharted is meant to show how Nathan Drake transformed from a bartender to the adventurer shown in the game.

