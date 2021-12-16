Tom Holland reveals the Indian dish he enjoyed recently, makes a promise to fans in India: ‘On top of my bucket list’

Actor Tom Holland, currently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has revealed the Indian dish that he enjoyed at a recent dinner. In a new interview, he also promised to visit India soon. Tom's co-star and girlfriend, actor Zendaya, also shared a message for their fans in India.

Tom Holland features as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home while Zendaya plays Mary Jane. This is their third Spider-Man movie together. Earlier, they were seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Speaking with India Today, Tom said, "I have never had the luxury of going to India. It is absolutely on the top of my bucket list. We went out for an Indian curry meal last night and we had a wonderful time. I would definitely come to visit your beautiful country and meet you all. We are delighted that this film is releasing in India and we promise that we will come and visit soon." Zendaya added, "We are really grateful for all the love and support and hope that you guys will have as much fun as we had making it."

When Tom and Zendaya were asked if they had to switch characters and then change one thing, Tom replied, "I don’t think I would change anything about the way I play MJ. You have got it pretty spot on (looking at Zendaya). And don’t you dare to say you would change something about Spider-Man because he’s perfect. I have built him to perfection!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been directed by Jon Watts. It also features Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx among others.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Shaky plot aside, No Way Home relies on the customary steady stream of explosions, pre-visualised fight scenes, and eager-to-please humour to keep things going, ensuring there’s never a dull moment, but rarely a great one. Instead, it works better in the few sequences where it actually chooses to take itself seriously, when there are real stakes and something is actually on the line for Peter, such as in the big, emotionally turbulent middle."