Tom Holland says the entertainment business scares him: ‘I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me’

Tom Holland is making his stance clear about being an actor in Hollywood. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up in a new interview that even though he is a massive fan of making movies, the entertainment industry is not for him. (Also read: ‘I felt…’: Spider-man star Tom Holland highlights positive effects in life after he quit drinking alcohol) Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland says the entertainment industry is not for him.

Tom to take a break from acting?

The 27 year-old opened up about the film business after announcing a few weeks earlier that he is taking a break from acting after making the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room. He plays a character which is loosely based on Billy Milligan, a US man who claimed to have 24 alternate personalities. Tom said that he was unable to switch the character off, and wanted just to be rid of him.

Tom Holland on Hollywood

Now, appearing on Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, Tom opened up about the industry and said, "Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand that I'm a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible."

Tom on losing friends to the business

In the same podcast, Tom also confessed that he has seen so many people losing themselves in the business. "I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is don’t lose yourself. I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business. I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it’s my friends. It’s my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs,” he said.

Tom Holland kickstarted his career as an actor at the age of nine. He rose to overnight fame after starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). He is currently dating Euphoria star Zendaya.

