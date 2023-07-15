Tom Holland trends on Twitter with 96,000 tweets for gay sex scene from The Crowded Room, fans are worried for Zendaya

A clip of Tom Holland from his new series The Crowded Room is going viral on Twitter. The actor is trending with more than 96,000 tweets mentioning him and a sex scene that he performed with another male actor. Of course, his fans are going wild after seeing their favourite Spider-Man in a never-before-seen avatar.

Tom Holland stars as a man with dissociative identity disorder in The Crowded Room.

The Apple TV series The Crowded Room is inspired by the story of Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder. The Apple TV series also stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, and Sasha Lane. It follows Tom's character who is arrested following a shooting at Rockefeller in 1979.

The clip shows Tom's Danny surfing through a gay club in a black blouse and pants, with his eyes doused in kohl. After sharing the dance floor with a man, they hit the toilet for some steamy sex. Another clip shows him dancing in a room while high on drugs and then engaging in oral sex with the same man.

Clearly, it has all been too much for his fans to handle. Most are also worried about his girlfriend Zendaya, making memes and jokes about her reaction to the scene. Check them out:

Recently, Tom said that the show made him take a closer look at his own mental health. Tom told Entertainment Weekly that he has now been sober for a year and four months, quoted E News. "Learning about mental health and the power of it," the 26-year-old, who stars as Danny Sullivan in the series, explained to the outlet in an interview, “and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy's struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life.”

He said there were also moments where he dug so deep into Danny's mindset, he had trouble separating himself from the character. "I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life," Tom admitted. "I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.'"

Last summer, Tom shared that he was taking a social media break due to his mental health. Shared thorough an Instagram post, Tom wrote, “There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something we should be ashamed of.”

