Tom Holland, Zendaya cutely explain how they worked around their height difference during Spider-Man: No Way Home. Watch

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are also a real-life, couple talked about their height difference on Graham Norton's talk show.

On Friday, the duo appeared on the show and told a funny story about how the inches between them created some issues while filming stunts of the film.

“There's a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there. He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference, we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does,” Zendaya who is 5-foot-10 inches tall said.

"So, what would happen?" she prompted Holland, who then said the pair were utilizing a safety procedure called a "bottom mark" for the scene. "The 'bottom mark' is a thing that they do in stunts that are basically designed to stop you from shattering your kneecaps," he said before lamenting: "I'm the superhero. I'm supposed to look cool."

The couple confirmed that they are dating back in July this year when they were spotted kissing in a car. However, the rumors about their romance started after they met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

A source told People magazine in July that the duo has been dating for years, but chose to keep their relationship private. “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” the source said.

After starring together in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the couple will be seen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will release in the US theatres on December 17.