Tom Holland, Zendaya hold hands at friends' wedding, fans are 'exploding'

Tom Holland and Zendaya were at a friends' wedding recently. They did not share pictures or videos from the ceremony themselves but their fanpages online have landed on some romantic pictures.

The photos show Tom in a white shirt and black pants, sitting next to Zendaya, who wore a brown Valentino dress and styled it with a neck ring, possibly a party prop. The rumoured couple is also seen holding each other's hands as the newlyweds had their first dance on stage.

Reacting to the pictures, Tom and Zendaya's fans shared funny comments. "Help I wanna be in their wedding," wrote one. "I don’t know how much more my full and happy heart can actually take anymore seriously," wrote another. "They are my FAVORITE celebrity couple! I genuinely love both of them so much and I’m so happy that they’re happy together," read a comment.

Fans recently got confirmation that Tom and Zendaya are dating after pictures of them making out in a car went viral. A source had previously told People magazine back in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved.

However, Zendaya had seemingly shut down romantic speculation that same month by tweeting, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???"

In August of that year, she told Variety that she and Holland were not together romantically, adding, "He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There are very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."

Tom and Zendaya will be seen together again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the trailer for which, was released on Tuesday. While Tom plays Peter Parker, Zendaya plays Mary Jane. This will be their third film together after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.