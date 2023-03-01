Tom Sizemore in a coma with 'no further hope' on his condition

Tom Sizemore's career was marked by his intense performances and raw talent, but it was also plagued by his struggle with addiction. Despite multiple attempts at rehab and recovery, Sizemore was never able to fully shake off the grip of his addiction, and it ultimately led to his downfall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 18, 2023, Tom Sizemore was found unresponsive in his home, suffering from a brain aneurysm. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in the ICU, where he remained in a coma for several days.

His manager, Charles Lago, revealed that the doctors had informed the family that there was "no further hope" for his recovery. The family is now grappling with the decision of whether to end his life.

Tom Sizemore's long-standing battle with addiction began in his teenage years and continued throughout his adult life. He struggled with substance abuse and was in and out of rehab multiple times.

Despite his best efforts, he was unable to stay sober for long periods, and his addiction would rear its head time and time again. In 2007, he was arrested on charges of methamphetamine possession, and in 2019, he was arrested for misdemeanour drug possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A turning point for Tom Sizemore came in 2010 when he appeared on VH1's Celebrity Rehab With Dr Drew. He was hailed as one of the show's biggest success stories and seemed to be on the path to recovery.

However, his success was short-lived, and he continued to struggle with addiction in the years that followed. His tragic end highlights the dangers of addiction and the difficulties of overcoming it.

The impact of addiction on Tom Sizemore's life and career

Tom Sizemore's addiction had a profound impact on his life and career. He was a talented actor with a promising career ahead of him, but his addiction derailed his success.

He missed out on many opportunities due to his addiction, and his behaviour on set was often erratic and unpredictable. His struggles with substance abuse also led to legal troubles and damaged his reputation in Hollywood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite these setbacks, Sizemore remained committed to his craft and continued to work on various projects. He appeared in several critically acclaimed films, including Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, Heat, and Natural Born Killers.

However, he is perhaps best known for his performance in the 1997 horror film, The Relic. His intense portrayal of Vincent D'Agosta earned him critical acclaim and cemented his status as a rising star in Hollywood.

Tom Sizemore's tragic end serves as a reminder of the devastating impact that addiction can have on a person's life and career. It is a cautionary tale that highlights the importance of seeking help and support for those struggling with addiction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON