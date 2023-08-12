Top 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now

Looking for the current top Netflix TV shows? We've got you covered! While Netflix introduced the daily Top 10 trending list, finding it on the platform can be tricky. Don't worry, we're here to help.

Netflix's Hottest: The Most-Watched Top 10 TV Shows Today

This week's Top 10 includes ongoing favorites like "Sweet Magnolias" Season 3 and the latest episodes of "The Witcher" with Henry Cavill, "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 2, the debut of "Suits," sparking rewatching, and the quirky comedy "Fisk."

New entries feature the heartfelt teen series "Heartstopper" Season 2, more of the suspenseful "Fatal Seduction," and the premiere of the dramatic "Painkiller." What will you watch next?

Stay tuned to watch the weekly changes in the Top 10, but for now, here's today's current Top 10:

10. Fatal Seduction

Fatal Seduction (image via Netflix)

Fatal Seduction

The official synopsis for Fatal Seduction reads:

“A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.”

9. A Perfect Story

A Perfect Story (image via Netflix)

A Perfect Story

Margot and David come from different worlds. She is heiress to a hotel empire. He has to work three jobs to make ends meet. But when their paths come together, they realise that only they can help each other win back the love of their lives.

8. The Witcher

. The Witcher (image via Netflix)

The Witcher

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

7. Heartstopper

Heartstopper (image via Netflix)

Heartstopper

Netflix is bringing the much-anticipated second season of the British teen LGBTQ+ romance series.

6. Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

6. Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (image via Netflix)

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Netflix's latest documentary series centers on the trailblazing women who have shaped the world of Hip-Hop, with featured appearances by MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Rah Digga.

5. Fisk

Fisk (image via Netflix)

Fisk

A no-nonsense lawyer joins a low-rent wills and probate firm after her marriage and career implode.

4. Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias (image via Netflix)

Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias is coming back on Netflix this week, and fans are excited to know when it will be back. The show takes place in a lovely made-up town called Serenity, South Carolina, with lots of drama, romance, and gossip.

3. Suits

Suits ( image via Netflix)

Suits

Manhattan attorney Harvey Specter finds the perfect associate in streetwise prodigy Mike Ross. The trouble is, Mike's a college dropout — not a lawyer.

2. The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer ( image via Netflx)

The Lincoln Lawyer

The latest show continues with the second batch of episodes from the second season of this gripping courtroom drama series.

1. Painkiller

Painkiller ( image via Netflix)

Painkiller

Netflix is releasing a new series that delves into the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America. It features Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, and John Rothman in starring roles.

