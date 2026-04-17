Top Gun 3 officially in development, makers confirm; Tom Cruise to return as Maverick

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise may be transforming into a pot-bellied senior in his upcoming film, Digger, but he isn't quite done with charming audiences yet. The famed actor is set to return to one of his most iconic roles - pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the next instalment of the Top Gun franchise. Paramount Pictures confirmed on Thursday that Top Gun 3 is in development with Tom leading the cast.

Tom Cruise to return in Top Gun 3

Tom Cruise in a still from the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.

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The announcement came at Paramount's panel at the ongoing CinemaCon in Las Vegas, an annual week-long summit at which Hollywood studios present their biggest upcoming movies to theatre owners and press. During the presentation, Paramount film co-head Josh Greenstein said Top Gun 3 was “officially in development with a script well underway.” He added that Cruise would be returning to the franchise, as will producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

A special video presentation marked the arrival, but in the absence of the star himself. Tom Cruise was not present at the presentation, but did narrate a film used to open the event, which focused on the studio's commitment to releasing films on the big screen. At the end, Tom, sitting atop the water tower on the studio's lot, says, “The future looks great from here.”

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{{^usCountry}} Following the end of the Mission: Impossible films, in which Tom Cruise famously played spy Ethan Hunt, Top Gun is the only active film franchise the 63-year-old stars in. About the Top Gun films {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the end of the Mission: Impossible films, in which Tom Cruise famously played spy Ethan Hunt, Top Gun is the only active film franchise the 63-year-old stars in. About the Top Gun films {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The original Top Gun film, released in 1986, was a milestone in Hollywood aviation dramas. It was not only a huge box-office success, but it also became part of modern pop culture. It also helped a then 24-year-old Tom Cruise rise to superstardom, particularly in America. Directed by Tony Scott and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, the film also starred Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, and Tom Skerritt. Made on a $15-million budget, Top Gun made over $350 million worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The original Top Gun film, released in 1986, was a milestone in Hollywood aviation dramas. It was not only a huge box-office success, but it also became part of modern pop culture. It also helped a then 24-year-old Tom Cruise rise to superstardom, particularly in America. Directed by Tony Scott and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, the film also starred Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, and Tom Skerritt. Made on a $15-million budget, Top Gun made over $350 million worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, saw Tom Cruise's character, now in his 50s, train younger pilots at the academy. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film featured the return of Val Kilmer, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Maverick made close to $1.5 billion at the box office, becoming Tom Cruise's biggest hit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, saw Tom Cruise's character, now in his 50s, train younger pilots at the academy. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film featured the return of Val Kilmer, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Maverick made close to $1.5 billion at the box office, becoming Tom Cruise's biggest hit. {{/usCountry}}

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Legendary director Steven Spielberg publicly credited Tom Cruise with helping bring moviegoers back to theatres after the COVID-19 pandemic with the long-awaited sequel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

tom cruise Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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