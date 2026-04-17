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Top Gun 3 officially in development, makers confirm; Tom Cruise to return as Maverick

The ‘need for speed’ will return to the big screen as Tom Cruise plays aviator Maverick once again in the third instalment of Top Gun.

Apr 17, 2026 06:49 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise may be transforming into a pot-bellied senior in his upcoming film, Digger, but he isn't quite done with charming audiences yet. The famed actor is set to return to one of his most iconic roles - pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the next instalment of the Top Gun franchise. Paramount Pictures confirmed on Thursday that Top Gun 3 is in development with Tom leading the cast.

Tom Cruise to return in Top Gun 3

Tom Cruise in a still from the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.

The announcement came at Paramount's panel at the ongoing CinemaCon in Las Vegas, an annual week-long summit at which Hollywood studios present their biggest upcoming movies to theatre owners and press. During the presentation, Paramount film co-head Josh Greenstein said Top Gun 3 was “officially in development with a script well underway.” He added that Cruise would be returning to the franchise, as will producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

A special video presentation marked the arrival, but in the absence of the star himself. Tom Cruise was not present at the presentation, but did narrate a film used to open the event, which focused on the studio's commitment to releasing films on the big screen. At the end, Tom, sitting atop the water tower on the studio's lot, says, “The future looks great from here.”

Legendary director Steven Spielberg publicly credited Tom Cruise with helping bring moviegoers back to theatres after the COVID-19 pandemic with the long-awaited sequel.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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