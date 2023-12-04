Top Hulu releases in December: Culprits, Mob Land, The Retirement Plan and more

With plenty of holidays in December, this month allows you to just sit back and relax. As the shopping begins, so does the need to spend some leisure time and what's better than to binge-watch your new movies and TV shows? This month, Hulu is bringing in a plethora of new releases for audiences to stream. Be it the good old Narnia or the all-new season of Fargo, Hulu has definitely made sure there is something for everyone. If you're still wondering what to watch this holiday season, here are some of the top Hulu releases to catch this December:

Culprits

Culprits is a thriller TV series directed by J Blakeson, famous for films like I Care a Lot and Gunpowder. The main cast for the show includes Nathan Stewart-Jarret (Misfits) and the Killing Eve star Kirby. Culprits Season 1 will be available for streaming on Hulu starting December 8.

The official synopsis for Culprits reads- “After a high-stakes heist, a crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind, but the past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one.”

Fargo Season 5

The famous crime drama TV series starring Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman is back with an all-new Season 5. Its synopsis reads: “A disparate set of characters deal with a plethora of crimes in different time periods. The only thing they share in common is their connection to the Midwest, USA.” Fargo Season 5 is available to stream on Hulu, with four new episodes in December.

The Chronicles of Narnia

The 2005 cult classic fantasy film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is now available for streaming on Hulu. Whether you have watched it before or are yet to watch it, this film will definitely add more spirit to the holiday season.

The Retirement Plan

Nicholas Cage-starrer action comedy film The Retirement Plan is all set to make its streaming debut on Hulu on December 15. The official synopsis for the film reads: “Ashley and her daughter turn to Matt, her estranged beach bum father, to help escape a ruthless crime boss.”

Mob Land

The 2023 action thriller film Mob Land starring John Travolta and Ashley Benson is set to premiere on Hulu on December 4. Mob Land is written and directed by Nicholas Maggio, in his feature film directorial debut. The film was released on August 4 by Saban Films.