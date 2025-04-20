Toy Story 5: Release Date, cast, plot and everything we know about the character in focus

Get ready to head back to infinity and beyond! Toy Story 5 is officially coming to theatres in 2026, bringing back fan-favourite toys Buzz Lightyear and Woody, voiced once again by Tim Allen and Tom Hanks. After the emotional farewell in Toy Story 4, the iconic Pixar franchise returns with a fresh chapter. Director Andrew Stanton hints at Toy Story 5's focus on technology's effects on kids.(@toystory/X)

Also Read: Shocking exit: A major Emily in Paris star won’t be back for Season 5

Toy Story 5: Release date

Announced during Disney's D23 Expo in August 2024, this new adventure promised to explore uncharted territories for the toys while still capturing the heart and humour that had made the series a global phenomenon. As reported by People magazine, fans of all ages could expect an exciting journey when Toy Story 5 hits theatres on June 19, 2026.

Also Read: Keep your new Harry Potter: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan slams JK Rowling for celebrating UK ruling against trans women

Cast of Toy Story 5

While official casting details remain unannounced, Allen shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in November 2023 that Disney had contacted both him and Hanks about returning to voice Buzz Lightyear and Woody. This came several months after the film was first confirmed. Concept art released at D23 also suggested that beloved characters like Jessie, Rex, Forky, and Hamm would be making a comeback, though the cast for these roles has yet to be officially confirmed.

What to expect from Toy Story 5? Which is the character in focus?

The director of the latest instalment of Toy Story, Andrew Stanton, revealed that the plot of the film will majorly focus on the impact of technology on children. At the D23, the concept shared with the public showed that all the toys are sad as their owner is busy with a tablet. The toys will now travel the emotional and humorous journey of regaining teh child’s attention back towards them from the screened devices.

In February 2023, Executive Producer Peter Docter revealed to The Wrap that the new instalment will be “surprising.” He told the media outlet, “It’s got some really cool stuff that you haven’t seen before.”

In a recent interview with WIVB, Allen revealed that there will be a lot of emphasis on Jessie’s journey in teh latest instalment. He shared, “I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie. Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyear. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more.”