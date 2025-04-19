Keep your new Harry Potter: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan slams JK Rowling for celebrating UK ruling against trans women

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan did not mince her words at author JK Rowling after she celebrated the new Supreme Court ruling in the UK that recognised the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 refer strictly to biological sex, excluding transgender women. (Also read: JK Rowling celebrates with a cigar after UK Supreme Court rules trans women are not legally women) Nicola Coughlan reacted after JK Rowling welcomed the new Supreme Court ruling in the UK.

What Nicola said

JK Rowling celebrated the UK court ruling a with cigar and a drink.“It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK. @ForWomenScot, I’m so proud to know you,” she wrote on X.

On Friday, Nicola took to her Instagram Stories to slam JK Rowling, and wrote in the caption, “Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a ten foot pole.”

Nicola via Instagram Stories.

Nicola also posted a video on her Instagram account to state her reaction to the Supreme Court ruling, in which she said, “I am completely horrified by the Supreme Court’s ruling. To see an already marginalised community being further attacked, and attacked in law, is stomach-churning and disgusting, and to see people celebrate it is more stomach-churning and disgusting. Now’s the time to speak up and make your voice heard. Let your trans, non-binary friends and the community at large know that you’re there for them and will keep fighting for them.”

About the new Harry Potter show

Nicola was referring to the new Harry Potter series, based on the JK Rowling novels of the same name. The latest update on the casting of the show revealed that actor John Lithgow (last seen in Conclave) will be stepping into the role of Dumbledore.

The upcoming Max series will be helmed by writer-showrunner Francesca Gardiner, and will also star Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.