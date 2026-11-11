Scarlet Witch is back: VisionQuest post-credits scene sets up Wanda Maximoff's return in Avengers Doomsday

The series finale of Marvel’s VisionQuest not only provided a closure to Vision, but also set up the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole Avengers: Doomsday quite nicely. A post-credits scene from episode 8 hinted at the return of Scarlet Witch, who hasn’t been seen in the MCU since her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Spoilers for VisionQuest ahead!

Wanda Maximoff will return in Avengers Doomsday?

Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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VisionQuest is the story of Vision (Paul Bettany) trying to understand his place in this world following Wanda’s death and also his attempt to reconnect with his magically reincarnated son Tommy Maximoff. The show sees him reunite with Ultron (James Spader), his once arch-enemy. The show ends with Vision finally getting his closure, but Ultron still lurking around for some villainous activities.

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But an end-credits scene takes the action away from Vision’s arc and shows what became of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). The scene opens seemingly on Mount Wundagore, the magical ruin where Wanda was buried alive at the end of Multiverse of Madness. A hooded figure - Doctor Doom - removes the rubble to reveal Wanda lying there. “Scarlet Witch, awaken; your power will be mine,” he says, as the screen shows the green hue of Doom’s magic. And then, Wanda opens her eyes before the screen cuts to black.

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The significance of Wanda’s return

{{^usCountry}} The scene seems to imply that Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.) has resurrected and inducted Scarlet Witch in his battle against the Avengers. Another short teaser had shown Doom inducting the Hulk earlier. This shows that Doom is building his coven of Latverian witches, similar to the comics. But this one is filled with cosmic beings and familiar characters. Posters show Doom accompanied by four masked figures. There is speculation that the other two - apart from Wanda and the Hulk - are Doctor Strange and Clea. The latter, played by Charlize Theron, was introduced at the end of Multiverse of Madness as a witch who seeks Strange’s help to fight a multiversal threat. If these are indeed Doom’s acolytes in Doomsday, the Avengers sure have a fight on their hands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scene seems to imply that Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.) has resurrected and inducted Scarlet Witch in his battle against the Avengers. Another short teaser had shown Doom inducting the Hulk earlier. This shows that Doom is building his coven of Latverian witches, similar to the comics. But this one is filled with cosmic beings and familiar characters. Posters show Doom accompanied by four masked figures. There is speculation that the other two - apart from Wanda and the Hulk - are Doctor Strange and Clea. The latter, played by Charlize Theron, was introduced at the end of Multiverse of Madness as a witch who seeks Strange’s help to fight a multiversal threat. If these are indeed Doom’s acolytes in Doomsday, the Avengers sure have a fight on their hands. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Avengers Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face Doom, an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. The film is the MCU's first Avengers title since Endgame in 2019. Avengers Doomsday will be released on December 18, the same day as the third instalment of Warner Bros.' sci-fi series Dune, setting up a box-office battle dubbed Dunesday.

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