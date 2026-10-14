VisionQuest review: Paul Bettany and James Spader's MCU drama is just like its hero - confused, lost, and unable to connect emotionally

VisionQuest Creator: Terry Matalas Cast: Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T'Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Emily Hampshire, and James D'Arcy Paul Bettany returns as Vision in Marvel's new show, VisionQuest.

Rating: ★★.5 The central premise of VisionQuest is simple. The ‘new’ Vision, whom we first saw at the end of WandaVision, is struggling with his identity. He knows he isn’t Vision, but feels he is him in some way, too. But he grapples with who he wants to be. All that applies to both the character and the show. Terry Matalas’ conclusion to the Wanda-Vision trilogy creates an intriguing premise, packs the best actors, and then flounders and fumbles with a plot that barely registers on the emotional scale and sacrifices what has worked best for the MCU shows - character development.

What is Vision up to? It’s been a few years since the events of Westview when the ‘new’ Vision (Paul Bettany), created by Sword, escaped after Wanda collapsed her hex. He now lives disguised as a human in Scotland. He has uploaded Tony Stark’s old AIs into his own ‘mind’ (processor), and they serve as his advisors. Along with them, he has also trapped Ultron (James Spader), much to the chagrin of his coterie. But, as an international mercenary named the Paladin (Todd Stashwick) attempts to draw him out, Vision must be on the move, with Ultron as an unlikely ally. Along the way, he encounters a grown-up Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica), his ‘son’, who somehow did not die when Wanda ended her hex. As he faces questions about identity, fatherhood, and mortality, Vision must not only solve why the Paladin wants him, but also figure out the identity of his mysterious client and how they connect to the birth of AI in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Breadcrumbs from WandaVision and Endgame VisionQuest is meant to be the conclusion of the MCU sub-arc that began with WandaVision and was continued with Agatha All Along. The two shows focused on Wanda’s grief, Agatha’s redemption, and Billy Maximoff’s ascension. Here, Vision must find his place in the world and connect with Tommy while figuring out what to do with Ultron. The show doesn’t stand on its own, with many plot elements drawn from WandaVision and Avengers: Endgame. That is usually true for most MCU shows, such is the interconnected nature of this franchise. But despite that, most recent MCU shows have been good standalone watches, be it Loki or Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

VisionQuest fumbles the ball there. It only works when the plot points and elements from the previous titles are at play. Whenever the show introduces new characters, arcs, and connections, it begins to lose steam. You don’t connect with these new characters and their backstories despite them being very intricately woven into the MCU’s fabric. From the Paladin’s arc to the whole sub-plot (later central plot) about the serial killer, they all feel like segues, unnecessary ones at that, too.