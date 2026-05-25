...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Was never in the race: Idris Elba dismisses 'James Bond' casting

Was never in the race: Idris Elba dismisses 'James Bond' casting

May 25, 2026 11:21 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Los Angeles, Hollywood actor Idris Elba has cleared the rumours claiming he was considered for the role of the next James Bond and said he was never in the race.

Was never in the race: Idris Elba dismisses 'James Bond' casting

"Honestly not in the race ever...My name's not getting thrown out, no way," he told entertainment news magazine People in the interview.

"They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait - it's going to be amazing," he added.

Earlier this month, Amazon MGM Studios officially began the search for the next James Bond, marking the start of casting.

The studio has reportedly hired acclaimed casting director Nina Gold, known for her work on "Game of Thrones", "The Crown", and several "Star Wars films", to help find the successor to Daniel Craig.

Amazon MGM confirmed that casting is underway but declined to provide specific details, saying it will share updates when appropriate for fans of the franchise.

Elba will next feature in "Masters of the Universe". The film is directed by avis Knight and features the actor in the role of John Luther.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
james bond los angeles hollywood idris elba
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Was never in the race: Idris Elba dismisses 'James Bond' casting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.