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Was scared to work with Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada': Emily Blunt

Was scared to work with Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada': Emily Blunt

Apr 27, 2026 11:50 am IST
PTI |
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London, Hollywood actor Emily Blunt admits she was intimidated by Meryl Streep while filming the first "The Devil Wears Prada" film.

Was scared to work with Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada': Emily Blunt

Blunt, who is returning to reprise her role in the second installment, spoke about the film and its sequel at the SiriusXM Front Row chat hosted by Andy Cohen, where she was accompanied by her co-actors Anne Hathaway, Streep and Stanley Tucci, according to the entertainment news magazine People.

When asked if she was intimidated while working with Streep, the actor recalled the shooting of the first film, and said she was "quite scared".

"I mean, on the first one, I was quite scared because I feel like you were in a zone...She was in a Miranda zone," Blunt told Streep, who essays Miranda Priestly, the cruel editor-in-chief of Runway magazine in the film franchise.

Replying to the actor, Streep said, "Oh, yeah. I was in that zone."

It is produced by Wendy Finerman with Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna serving as executive producers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
emily blunt london meryl streep
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