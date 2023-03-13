Fans react to Lady Gaga's no makeup look at Oscars 2023 performance

Lady Gaga’s surprise performance at the 2023 Oscars was a departure from her usual elaborate outfits and makeup. She sang her nominated song Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick. She sported a plain black T-shirt, ripped jeans, and Converse shoes. The pop superstar appeared to be wearing no makeup at all, in contrast to the full glam look she wore on the red carpet earlier in the evening. (Also read: Lady Gaga will not be performing at the Oscars, but will attend ceremony: Report)

Despite announcing that she would not be performing at the ceremony, Gaga took to the stage in the third hour of the show, delivering a powerful speech about the importance of being your own hero. “Hold My Hand” was written by Gaga and BloodPop for the movie “Top Gun: Maverick”, which received six nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The ballad was one of five songs nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars. The other nominees were “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”, “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”, and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. Nearly all of the nominees in the category performed on the night, with the final performance by Rihanna for “Lift Me Up”.

Gaga’s stripped-down performance was a stark contrast to her usual elaborate style, and it was well received by fans and critics alike. Many were impressed with her simple yet powerful look, which showcased her natural beauty and talent. Gaga’s performance was a reminder that she is a versatile artist who can shine in any setting, whether she is dressed in a couture gown or a plain T-shirt and jeans.

Reacting to Lady's performance, one of her fans commented, “Performance of the night. She started low then picked it up to the original production style. Took us home with the belt! One thing you can never take away from Gaga? is her MUSICAL DISCIPLINE. The woman will hide for 40 days and 40 nights and master any instrument.” Another fan wrote, “Wonderful, in addition to singing extremely well, she cosplayed Ellie, from The Last of Us.” Other fan commented, “You are just beautiful when you are natural.” “Brilliant .loved it stripped back amazing voice xx”, added one. “OMG i got chillss as soon as the song started”, wrote other.

Four years ago, Lady Gaga won her first Oscar in the same category for her song “Shallow” from the movie “A Star is Born”. Her surprise appearance at this year’s ceremony was a reminder of her talent and the impact she has had on the music industry. Despite initially planning to skip the show due to a scheduling conflict, Gaga’s last-minute performance was a pleasant surprise for fans and a testament to her dedication to her craft.

