‘We got BIG things coming soon,’ posts Jamie Foxx amid recovery from health scare

Jamie Foxx seems to be well and truly back to his old self after suffering medical emergency in April which led to his hospitalisation and speculations about his health for months. Jamie Foxx (Instagram)

On Thursday, Foxx took to Instagram and teased his fans about his upcoming plans. Sharing a photo of himself posing on a race car, Foxx wrote: "Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon".

The Hollywood star is currently in Las Vegas, working on a campaign with BetMGM, a sports betting company connected with MGM Resorts.

Notably, the Oscar-winning star got hospitalised on April 12 in Georgia where he was present for the filming of his Netflix movie, “Back in Action". After his hospitalisation, Foxx's daughter Corinne had then taken to Instagram to inform his fans about the actor's health condition and requested privacy.

Taking to Instagram at that time, Corinne had posted: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.

Recently, Foxx marked his first public appearance since his hospitalisation when he was spotted cruising on a boat down the Chicago river.

The "Django Unchained" star recently celebrated the improvement in his health, while undergoing rehabilitation at a Chicago facility.

A source informed that Foxx held a party "to celebrate being better." The party was held at the Chicago rehabilitation facility where he has been visiting, said the source as reported by people.com.

"He is still doing some outpatient rehab though," added the source.