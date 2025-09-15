What did Hannah Einbinder say? Hacks star's Emmys acceptance speech bleeped; ‘Go Birds…’

Hannah Einbinder took home her first Emmy on Sunday, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hacks on HBO Max. However, her acceptance speech was partially censored during the live broadcast after she issued an explicit political statement. Hannah Einbinder accepts the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks" at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025.(REUTERS)

“Go Birds, f--- ICE, and free Palestine,” Einbinder said, prompting the network to bleep the audio during that portion of the speech.