What did Hannah Einbinder say? Hacks star's Emmys acceptance speech bleeped; ‘Go Birds…’

Hannah Einbinder's Emmys acceptance speech was partially censored during the live broadcast.
Hannah Einbinder took home her first Emmy on Sunday, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hacks on HBO Max. However, her acceptance speech was partially censored during the live broadcast after she issued an explicit political statement.
“Go Birds, f--- ICE, and free Palestine,” Einbinder said, prompting the network to bleep the audio during that portion of the speech.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.