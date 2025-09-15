Emmys 2025: How much is Nate Bargatze getting paid to host awards show

The 2025 Emmy Awards is underway and stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is the host this time. He's already made an interesting proposition to ensure winners keep their speeches to 45 seconds or less. Host Nate Bargatze speaks during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.(AP)

“I know how hard you guys have all worked to get here. I’m not trying to take anything away; 45 seconds, that’s what you got. And if you want to do more than that, do it on social media later. More people are going to see it there anyway,” he said in the opening address.

Bargatze also explained that he planned to donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and had shared as much with Jimmy Kimmel. “If you stay at 45 seconds, it stays at $100,000. Every second you go over 45 seconds, we will deduct $1,000 away from the Boys & Girls Club ... [but] if you go under, we will put $1,000 a second back on,” he further said.

With an interesting evening on the cards, here's how much Nate Bargatze stands to make as the host of the 2025 Emmys.

Nate Bargatze Emmys earning

While there are no reports clearly indicating how much the comedian is getting to host the award show, an estimate can be drawn from previous hosts who spoke about their experiences hosting other award shows.

A 2013 Hollywood Reporter report stated a celebrity hosting the Oscars could expect to make between $15,000 to $25,000, as per SAG-AFTRA union guidelines. Jimmy Kimmel also said that his salary from when he hosted the Oscars in 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024 was on the lower side.

If Nate is part of the SAG-AFTRA union, he's likely to make something in the same ballpark for hosting the Emmys. Meanwhile, Bargatze's net worth as of 2025 stands at a whopping $40 million, CelebrityNetWorth reported.