Who is Nate Bargatze? SNL-famed, clean-comedian hosting Emmy award 2025

The 2025 Emmy Awards will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze (46) , who is one of the most popular names in stand-up comedy. Known for his clean and family-friendly jokes, Bargatze is a perfect choice for the industry’s biggest night. Unlike other comedians who make headlines with their controversial jokes, Nate has structured his comedy career with light, relatable, and funny jokes without offending anyone, as per The Independent. All about Emmy 2025 host, Nate Bargatze.(Instagram/natebargatze)

Early Career and Training

He started doing comedy in the early 2000s after leaving his job at a water company in Tennessee. He trained at Second City in Chicago for a brief period before going full-time. He toured the country for years. His life took a turn when he got his big break in 2017 for the Netflix show, The Standup. This gave him a platform and opportunity to reach a wider audience, which changed everything for him and made him a rising star.

Viral moment on SNL

As per The Independent, the real turning point came in 2023, when Bargatze hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. At first, many were surprised by the choice, but one sketch made him a viral sensation. In “Washington’s Dream,” he played George Washington giving a passionate speech about creating America’s own system of weights, measures, and spelling. The clip earned more than 16 million views on YouTube and was praised as one of the funniest SNL sketches in years.

Since then, Bargatze’s career has taken off. His arena tour has been extended due to high demand, and his Netflix special, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, has been nominated for two Emmy Awards. Next year, he will also appear in The Breadwinner, a film he co-wrote and stars in with actress Mandy Moore.

Part of the reason Bargatze is so funny is his style of comedy. He does not use profanity and does not touch on sensitive topics; instead, he talks about everyday life and self-deprecating humor. Growing up in a Christian family and as the son of a professional clown, he learned early to make comedy for everyone. “I wanted my parents to be able to watch me,” he said about keeping his jokes clean.

With his gentle style and broad appeal, Nate Bargatze will bring warmth and laughter to the Emmys this year. He is the perfect host for TV’s biggest celebration.

