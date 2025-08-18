Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Before Park Hyung-sik's Twelve, enjoy 5 other popular K-dramas on OTT

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 01:33 pm IST

Park Hyung-sik's Twelve will be released on August 23 on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium). Here are 5 other K-dramas on the same platform to enjoy.

Twelve is an upcoming fantasy superhero K-drama. Starring Park Hyung-sik in the lead, the K-drama will land on Disney+ and JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 23. The plot series draws inspiration from the 12 animals of the Eastern zodiac and tells the story of 12 angels who take human form to protect Korea from evil spirits. Park Hyung-sik plays Ogui, a villainous crow-themed spirit.

Park Hyung-sik in Twelve
Park Hyung-sik in Twelve

As Twelve sets to land on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium), here are other 5 popular K-dramas you can enjoy on the same platform.

5 popular K-dramas to watch on OTT

Buried Hearts

Buried Hearts is another K-drama, starring Park Hyung-sik in the lead role. The 2025 revenge K-drama is about Seo Dong-ju, who hacks into a massive political slush fund to save himself, only to be attacked and lose his memory. The story follows his journey as he regains his memories and seeks revenge against those who wronged him, especially Yeom Jang-seon, a powerful figure who is unaware of the hacked money.

A Shop For Killers

A Shop for Killers is about a woman an who inherits a mysterious shopping mall from her uncle after his sudden death. She discovers that the mall is a front for a dangerous world of killers and she must confront this new reality, learn about her uncle's hidden life and her own unexpected role in it. It stars Kim Hye-jun and Lee Dong-wook in the lead roles.

Gangnam B-Side

Gangnam B-Side is a crime thriller series centered around the disappearance of Kim Jae-hee. Following this, detective Kang Dong-woo, a disgraced cop seeks to reconnect with his estranged daughter, and a morally ambiguous broker named Yoon Gil-ho join forces with prosecutor Min Seo-jin to find Jae-hee. It stars Jo Woo-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and others.

Hyper Knife

Hyper Knife is a Korean medical thriller about Jeong Se-ok, a disgraced neurosurgeon. He performs illegal surgeries after being expelled by her mentor, Choi Deok-hee. The series stars Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu, and others.

Snowdrop

Snowdrop is set in 1987 against the backdrop of the country's pro-democracy movement. The story follows the forbidden love story between Eun Young-ro, a college student, and Lim Soo-ho, a North Korean spy who takes refuge in her women's dormitory after being injured. The series stars Jisoo of girlband Blackpink, Jung Hae-in, and others.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
