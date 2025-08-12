Is Jimmy Kimmel planning to leave US after Trump's warning? Late-night host confirms Italian citizenship

American comedian Jimmy Kimmel hinted at relocating to Europe to avoid the wrath of US President Donald Trump. Jimmy Kimmel, who has presented ABC late-night comedy show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for 22 years, appeared on his former girlfriend Sarah Silverman's podcast and talked about Trump and the current situation of American politics.

His statement came after CBS decided to terminate Stephen Colbert, Kimmel's adversary, late-night program in June. Some have conjectured that the unexpected action was politically motivated in a bid to gain support from the Trump administration.

Kimmel, who has presented ABC late-night comedy show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for 22 years, appeared on his former girlfriend Sarah Silverman's podcast and talked about Trump and the current situation of American politics.

After Colbert's cancellation, Trump warned Kimmel in a post on Truth Social, stating that “Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon. The only real question is, who will go first?”

Also Read: US scraps interview waiver program for H1-B and other visa holders; How it will impact you from September 2 - Explained

Jimmy Kimmel speaks about his Italian citizenship

During Kimmel's appearance on the “Sarah Silverman podcast”, the host said, “A lot of people I know are thinking about where are they going to get citizenship?”

To this, Kimmel said, “I do have… I did get Italian citizenship.”

Kimmel was granted Italian citizenship this year after documenting his ancestry, according to the Italian news agency Ansa. Kimmel's maternal great-grandparents left Naples for New York following the devastation of their village of Ischia by an earthquake in 1883.

Jimmy Kimmel slams Trump's second term

Moving forward, Kimmel told Silverman, “What’s going on is… as bad as you thought it was gonna be, it’s so much worse. It’s just unbelievable. I feel like it’s probably even worse than [Trump] would like it to be,” pointing to Trump's second term.

“Way worse,” Silverman added.

In case Kimmel decides to leave the United States, he will follow in the footsteps of celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell, who have found their new homes in England and Ireland, respectively.

Trump critic Kimmel has frequently blasted the President for his various policies and moves, including trade war. He also accused Trump of inciting market turbulence to “distract us from all the other horrible stuff” following a stock market setback.

In addition, Kimmel has given Donald and Melania Trump the nicknames Don Valjean and Lady Misérable.