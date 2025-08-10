US scraps interview waiver program for H1-B and other visa holders; How it will impact you from September 2 - Explained

The “Dropbox” program (interview waivers) will essentially end for the majority of visa categories, including H1-B renewals, on September 2, 2025. The Dropbox interview waiver program will conclude on September 2, 2025, requiring most visa holders, including children and seniors, to attend in-person interviews.

The move will impact people who renew their H1-B, L1, F1, or O1 visas – Even children under the age of 14 and seniors over 79 will now be required to attend interviews with a consular officer at a US consulate abroad.

The exception are made only for some tourist visa renewals and diplomatic visas.

US visa policy: All we know about key modifications

Dropbox Interview Waiver Program is essentially over: Interview waivers for the majority of non-immigrant visa renewals, such as H-1B (and H-4) visas, will no longer be available.

Interviews in person are now required for almost all applicants: Everyone is now subject to this obligation, even individuals who were previously excused due to their age (children under 14, elders over 79), clean record, or other factors.

Waivers are subject to only a few limited exceptions: Those having official or diplomatic visas (such as A, G, NATO, TECRO, etc.) may still be eligible for interview waivers.

Within 12 months of its expiration, travelers can renew their full-validity B-1/B-2 (or border crossing) visas, as long as they applied from their home country, were at least 18 when the visa was issued, and had no ineligibility or visa refusals.

More administrative obstacles and longer wait times: The change may result in a substantial spike in demand for interview dates at US consulates, which might cause travel schedule delays, longer wait times, and logistical difficulties, particularly for heavily affected nations like India.

Few appointments with Dropbox have already been terminated early: Applicants are being asked to show up for in-person interviews sooner than anticipated, and several Dropbox spots for August and September have already been suspended.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has also issued a significant policy update that clarifies that a visa will now be deemed “available” for the purposes of the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) age calculation.

Children of highly qualified immigrants from the nations with the largest backlogs, namely China and India, may suffer greatly under the new move, according to immigration advocates.