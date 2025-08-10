US lawmaker says H-1B visas crucial to address physician shortage; Internet says: ‘No worries’

Congressman Greg Murphy, a Republican from North Carolina, made a comment about H-1B visas that did not sit well with many. Murphy, who represents North Carolina's 3rd district, claimed that H-1B visas are crucial to address the country's medical needs. The USCIS said that it has already started selecting the registrations for H-1B visa submitted earlier. (Representational Image)

The 62-year-old claimed that the medicine graduates of foreign origin are critical to the US's healthcare infrastructure in rural areas as, amid a shortage of physicians, they are the only one to treat patients in rural US.

"H1-B Visas are critical for helping alleviate the severe physician shortage this nation faces," Murphy, who is also a doctor, said in a post on X on Friday, August 8. "We cannot train enough American Doctors fast enough. We can’t let lack of knowledge of the importance of this program to affect patient care."

Rep. Murphy's comments come amid the ongoing immigration row in the United States under the ambit of the Trump administration. Notably, on July 26, the New York Times reported, citing Joseph Edlow, the new Director of US Citizenship and Immigration, who said that Trump is planning to make rules around H-1B visas stricter.

Murphy was slammed by many for his comment, suggesting that the reality of the situation tells a different story. There were hosts of comments underneath his post, most from Trump supporters, in which Murphy's claim was challenged.

"Congressman says H-1B is “critical” to fix the doctor shortage. Reality: In NC, 97.7% of H-1Bs aren’t medical and most of the 2.3% “medical” roles aren’t doctors at all," one user said.

"Actually, H-1Bs are not critical for the medical system," added another. "We have American medical students who are denied residency programs because the medical establishment limits them.

"Even after going $10s of thousands in debt and passing all their classes, these Americans are denied residency programs, while foreign students are admitted. That’s just wrong.

"This is demonstrably false. Universities have been discriminating against US citizens because international students usually pay over double in state tuition," wrote another. "And let’s not gloss your (US Congress) role of restricting medical residencies to a ridiculously small number."

"Nope. We are done with politicians putting Americans last. You want less qualified doctors instead of funding more residency's or ensuring that American students are given priority in school over foreigners," said another.