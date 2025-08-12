Haliey Welch, Hawk Tuah girl, joining Trump's White House press team? Truth behind viral post

Haliey Welch is no stranger to popularity, having gone viral with the 2024 TikTok interview where she uttered the iconic ‘Hawk tuah…and spit on that thang’ line. Since then, the internet dubbed her Hawk Tuah girl, and Welch went on to start her own podcast – Talk Tuah. Haliey Welch became known as the Hawk Tuah girl on the internet after a viral interview in 2024.(Instagram/hay_welch)

Now, she is back in the news, with many claiming that Welch is going to join Donald Trump's White House press team, and serve as Karoline Leavitt's assistant. The posts on X all cite a purported Bloomberg article to make their case.

Understandably, this apparent news has not gone down well with all users. Here's the truth about Haliey Welch joining the White House press team.

Fact check: Haliey Welch to join White House press team

The buzz about Welch joining the White House press team began with a snippet of what appears to be a Bloomberg article being shared on X.

The purported article headline reads 'Haliey Welch, Also Known As Hawk Tuah, to Join White House Press Team as Karoline Leavitt's Assistant'.

The snippet also includes text, which reads “'Non-traditional forms of media are becoming more and more popular', Leavitt said. 'She has expertise in podcasts and cryptocurrency. That's what we need'.” and “When asked about the personnel change, Trump claimed he was not involved in the process. 'I don't know her. I trust Leavitt's decision. From what I've heard about Haliey, she seems like a great fit for the role'.”

The person sharing the post wrote "Trump heard about Hawk Tuah, spit on that thang" and hired…".

Another person remarked, “You have got to be kidding me!!”

Yet another chipped in, saying “THE DEPARTMENT OF HAWK TUAH, FORMERLY KNOW AS THE JERUSALEM EMBASSY, HEREBY COMMITS TO PROVIDING UNPARALLELED CUSTOMER SATISFACTION TO OUR ALLY IN ALL RESPECTS. THIS WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED UNDER SLEEPY JOE.”

This profile also shared a post with a snapshot of what appears to be a White House press release, confirming the appointment of Hawk Tuah girl to the press team. In the photo posted on X, it appears as though White House Press Secretary Leavitt herself shared the news.

However, these claims are all false. HT.com did not find any Bloomberg articles on Welch joining the White House press team.

Further, Grok, which often acts as a fact-checker on X, added "No, this isn't real. The screenshot is fabricated satire. No credible sources, including Bloomberg or White House announcements, report Haliey Welch (the "Hawk Tuah" viral star) joining Karoline Leavitt's press team. It's likely a meme playing on her fame and current events."

Hence, claims that Welch, or the Hawk Tuah girl, is joining the White House press team are absolutely false.

As for Welch, she's headed to Fanfix, to share content with her ‘most loyal and supportive fans’, a press release said.